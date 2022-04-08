TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Gets Emotional As She Meets Debina, Gurmeet's Newborn Baby; See Pics

As Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee earlier announced their pregnancy, they shared a video clip recently revealing that they were blessed with a baby girl. As they received numerous love and best wishes from their friends, family as well as fans, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta also expressed her love for them and their baby girl while taking her in her arms and sharing glimpses on social media.

The actors, who are one of television's most sought-after couples, announced the birth of their firstborn on their Instagram. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced the arrival of their baby girl on Monday, March 4, 2022, by sharing a video. On March 3, the couple announced the birth of their child and thanked their fandom for their support and affection.

Munmun Dutta meets Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's baby girl

Munmun Dutta recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures depicting her visit to Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's house to meet their little baby girl who was born a couple of days ago. In the pictures, she can be seen holding their baby in her lap with a blissful smile on her face. In other photos, she can also be seen posing with the new parents Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. She also penned a heartfelt caption stating that she finally met the little angel last night and added that she couldn't be more emotional seeing her besties becoming parents. Adding to it, she also mentioned that she couldn't wait further to shower the little angel with kisses, hugs, and squeezes each time she meet her.

The caption read, "And I finally met this little angel last night My besties are parents and I couldn’t be any more emotional. My heart is full What a beautiful journey of @debinabon and @guruchoudhary, my most favourite couple Can’t wait to shower this little angel with kisses, hugs and squeezes each time I meet her. My dearest, cutest little Pablo can’t hold his excitement either. He always wants to play with the little one. And I can’t get enough of Pablo’s sloppy kisses I love them all so much" (sic)

During the third trimester of her pregnancy, Debina Bonnerjee opened up about the difficulties she was facing. Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, Debina wrote, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with swollen feet … many toilets runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES."

Image: Instagram/@guruchoudhary/@mmoonstar