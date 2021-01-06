TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani AKA Sonu Bhide Gifts Her Father A Car On His Birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian TV shows of all time. It has been entertaining the viewers for a long time and is one of the longest-running Indian TV shows. Actor Palak Sindhwani is known for her role of Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide AKA Sonu in the TMKOC cast. She became a household name after Nidhi Bhanushali for the role. Recently, TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani shared that she has gifted a new car to her father on his birthday. For all the people who are curious about it, here is everything you need to know.

TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani gifts her father with a car

TMKOC’s Palak Sindhwani took to her official Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans. She posted a picture with the new car that she bought as a gift to her father. She held the key in her hand while posing for the camera in a pink dress. She accessorised her look with drop earrings. Palak Sindhwani captioned the post with a heartfelt message.

She started her emotional note with the quote “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”. She shared that she had a dream of buying a car and a house for her parents since she was very young. After a lot of hard work, determination, hustle she was able to gift my dad this beauty on his birthday, she added. Palak Sindhwani also thanked the fans for their love and support in her journey. In the caption, Palak Sindhwani also revealed that it is the first car in her family. Here is a look at TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani’s Instagram post.

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, fans took to the comments section and congratulated on her buying the car for her father. Several people from the entertainment industry also commented by saying how proud they were of her. One of the users wrote, “Omg Palak so so sooo proud of youuuuu ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜way to goðŸ’•lots and lots of love and power to youu” Here is a look at some of the comments on Palak Sindhwani’s Instagram post.

Palak Sindhwani's net worth

According to a report by stardom1.com, Palak Sindhwani's net worth is estimated to be â‚¹1-2 Crores. The report also mentioned that Palak Sindhwani's salary is in the range of â‚¹5-10 lakhs. Her primary income source is from her acting jobs as well as her commercials and sponsors.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Palak Sindhwani's salary and net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

