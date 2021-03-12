'TMKOC's' Priya Ahuja Rajda Says She's 'proud' Of Her 'stretch Marks, Loose Skin & Fat'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja Rajda took to her official Instagram handle on March 11 and shared a series of pictures featuring herself and her son, Ardaas Rajda. Sharing the candid pictures donning a bikini, Priya penned a long caption celebrating womanhood and ‘her body’ especially post-pregnancy. The place tagged in the post is Bandos, Maldives.

TMKOC's Priya Ahuja Rajda proud of her stretch marks & loose skin

In the pictures, Priya can be seen wearing a white and black checked high waist bikini. She went for a no-makeup look, kept her short wavy hair open and flashed her bright smile while capturing pictures. Priya Ahuja Rajda's baby, Ardaas can be seen playing with the Maldivian sand. As for the caption, she wrote, “Yes m laughing literally lol. Laughing that yes I don’t hv a perfect looking body now. I have stretch marks I have loose skin n fat too but I’m proud of all that cz I have given birth!”.

She continued, “For 9 months this tummy was his home! My body took care of him. N yes till now it hasn’t completely recovered inside out! But I feel it’s still beautiful”. “Cheers to all the mommies n all the women who gave birth. Who kept someone else’s life above their’s”. Priya concluded her post as, “Also Cheers to women who don’t wish to have a baby or who r trying to have one or who wants to have one but waiting fr the right time!! Cheers to womanhood!! Cheers to our bodies!! PPS: @malavrajda I asked u take a hot looking pic”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to send their love in the comments section. Palak Sindhwani commented, “You’re one the most beautiful woman I know, inside out!” with a red heart. A fan commented, “You are beautiful in anyway and in everyway, in any form and every form”. Another one wrote, “Beautiful! We must admire our body”, while a user simply wrote, “Nice lovely pics”. Another user commented, “So cute figure nice body beautiful”.

A peek into Priya Ahuja Rajda’s photos

