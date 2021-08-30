Tom Cruise Was Adamant To Have Val Kilmer In 'Top Gun' Sequel Reveals Producer

35 years after the release of the original film Top Gun, fans of the movie will finally get to see the reunion of Maverick and Iceman in the highly anticipated sequel. The producer of the movie, Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that Tom Cruise was adamant to have Val Kilmer. Bruckheimer also shared that Cruise wouldn't make the sequel if Kilmer wouldn't get on board.

Tom Cruise was adamant to have Van Kilmer in Top Gun's sequel

The sequel is titled Top Gun: Maverick gearing for its release after 35 years of the original, producer Jerry Bruckheimer made some revelations. In an interview with People, Jerry shared that Tom was really adamant to have Kilmer reprise his role and went as to say that he wouldn't do the movie without him. Bruckheimer said, "Tom said, 'We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have him in the film." The producer added, "And he was the driving force. We all wanted him, but Tom was really adamant that if he's going to make another Top Gun, Val had to be in it."

Jerry Bruckheimer also added that Cruise and Kilmer's reunion was very emotional. "It was a really emotional experience for all of us," he said. "It was a long time getting there, but we did." Kilmer's son Jack, told People that his father was stoked and excited to return to the screen as Iceman and continue the legacy.

Top Gun: Maverick was scheduled to release June 24, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The upcoming film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris. The movie is now scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. The sequel will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut. Back in 2020, Tom Cruise took to his Instagram and announced the delay of the movie. The actor wrote "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone."

(Image Credits: AP)