Tom Papa: You're Doing Great: Netflix REVEALS Premiere Date For The Standup Special

Tom Papa is an American comedian who talks on subjects like body image, social media, pets, Staten Island and many more. Netflix has currently come up with a show which will live stream Tom Papa's comedy session. The show will be called Tom Papa: You're Doing Great.

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great release date revealed

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great is a Netflix Original production to bring this comedian's dark humour to everyone from around the globe. Tom Papa: You're Doing Great release time on Netflix has been declared. According to reports, the comic show will start streaming from February 4, 2020.

Here it is, your list of everything Coming to #Netflix in February!



Titles include: #Narcos: Mexico Season 2, @tompapa: You're Doing Great, #Gentefied, Chef Show: Volume 3, Police Academy 1-7, and more!https://t.co/9zNhNPr0vK — 📽 Netflix Center (@NetflixCenter) January 31, 2020

Taking to his Twitter account, Tom Papa had posted a hilarious tweet. He tagged Netflix's official Twitter account and asked why doesn't he have an ad yet for his Tom Papa: You're Doing Great show. He has posted the same thing on Instagram account too with a video.

Where is my @netflix ad??

Second half?

No good ads yet!!

netflixisajoke https://t.co/U37Xy0Obem — Tom Papa (@tompapa) February 3, 2020

Netflix releases this week

There are a number of new releases on Netflix this week. Apart from Tom Papa: You're Doing Great, Netflix will also release Faith, Hope & Love and She Did That on February 4, 2020. February 5, 2020, will see Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’, The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary) and Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Sotry being released on Netflix. February 6 has only one release, Cagaster of an Insect Cage which is a Netflix Anime. February 7, 2020, has a number of Netflix releases like The Ballad of Lefty Brown, Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Netflix Family), Horse Girl (Netflix Film), Locke & Key (Netflix Original), My Holo Love (Netflix Original) and Who Killed Malcolm X?

