Top OTT Shows All Fashion Ehusiasts Should Binge-watch On

For fashion enthusiasts, there is no end of inspiration on OTT platforms. Be it the international platform, Netflix or India's one of the most-watched OTT platform VOOT — these platforms never fail to update their screenings with every type of genre. Check out some top fashion and styling-based shows to watch on OTT platforms.

Next In Fashion

Next In Fashion, also known as NIF, is a reality show which premiered on Netflix in January 2020. The reality show is a fashion design competition hosted by designers Tan France and Alexa Chung. The contestants are all professionals who have been dressing celebrities and working with major fashion houses.

Queer Eye

Queer Eye is an American reality drama, currently adapted by Netflix. The show is based on a team of gay professionals in the fields of fashion, personal grooming, interior design collectively known as the "Fab Five". Queer Eye won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004. The 'Fab Five' designers are Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez.

India's Next Top Model

India's Next Top Model is India's one of the best fashion reality shows streaming on MTV and VOOT. The viewers can see several women compete for the title of India's Next Top Model, providing them with an opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry. Currently, the show has completed four seasons.

The True Cost

Unlike other fashion reality shows, The True Cost is more of a documentary film directed by Andrew Morgan that focuses on fast fashion. It is definitely a must-watch for those who find themselves fascinated by the low prices of fast fashion. It discusses several aspects of the garment industry right from production. The documentary is available on Netflix.

Project Runway

Project Runway is a Bravo's Emmy-winning competition series. In the reality show, the contestants compete with each other to create the best clothes and are restricted by time, materials and theme. Their designs are judged by a panel, and one or more designers are eliminated from the show each week. The winner receives several industrial benefits. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

Image Source - Project Runway's Instagram

