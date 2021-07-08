Tristan Thompson Drops A Comment On Khloe Kardashian's Latest Insta Post Amid Split Rumors

Recently news about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started floating on the web. The duo apparently called it quits after Thompson’s picture with other women started making its round on the internet hinting towards his infidelity. The duo’s separation was confirmed by various leading media outlets. But, recently, netizens were left confined as Tristan left flirty messages on Khloe's recent Instagram post.

Tristan Thompson leaves a comment on Khloe's Instagram post

Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of herself with a beautiful beach in the background. The reality star was seen wearing a blue-coloured bodycon dress and captioned the post as "day dreaming of being here" with a blue heart emoticon. Tristan Thompson reacted to the picture and left the heart eye emoticon in the comment section.

The comment of Thompson left netizens scratching their head as People confirmed in June that Kardashian and Thompson had called it quits once again. As per TMZ, the couple broke up after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson last fall while he was with Kardashian. The news of the split also came on after Daily Mail reported that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles and the pictures started making their round on the internet.

The couple who have a 3 year old daughter had rekindled their romace in 2020 after Thompson cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods denied having physical relations with Thompson but accepted that they kissed after a couple of drinks. A source told People that Tristan had not given up on Khloe and is trying his best to get her back. While Khloe is focusing on raising her daughter True and wants to provide her with a healthy family. She has taken the decision to continue co-parenting with Thompson and keep in touch with him regarding their daughter. Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was made public in September 2016. The following year, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child together. The duo had also broken up in 2018 that Thompson had been unfaithful during Khloe's pregnancy.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.