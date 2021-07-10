Tristan Thompson Threatens Lamar Odom As The Latter Leaves Flirty Comment On Khloe's Photo

It's a battle of exes between Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband and ex-boyfriend. Tristan Thompson in a comment threatened Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom as he left a flirty comment on Kardashian's recent post. A few days back several leading media outlets reported that Khloe and Tristan who share a 3-year-old daughter had called it quits again.

Tristan Thompson threatens Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian had posted a picture in a brown bikini, her ex-husband Lamar Odom reacted to the picture and commented "Hottie" with heart and drooling emoticons. Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson soon replied to Omar's comment and wrote "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,", referring to the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

This is the second time this week that Thompson has left a flirty comment on Kardashian's Instagram. The Boston Celtics player left several heart-eyed emojis under her previous post, which featured a throwback photo of Kardashian standing on the beach in a sheer blue long-sleeved bodycon dress.

People, in June, confirmed that the duo had called it quits once again. As per TMZ, the couple broke up after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson last fall while he was with Kardashian. The news of the split also came on after Daily Mail reported that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles and the pictures started making their round on the internet.

The couple who have a 3-year-old daughter had rekindled their romance in 2020 after Thompson cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods denied having physical relations with Thompson but accepted that they kissed after a couple of drinks. A source told People that Tristan had not given up on Khloe and is trying his best to get her back. While Khloe is focusing on raising her daughter True and wants to provide her with a healthy family. She has taken the decision to continue co-parenting with Thompson and keep in touch with him regarding their daughter. Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was made public in September 2016. The following year, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child together. The duo had also broken up in 2018 that Thompson had been unfaithful during Khloe's pregnancy.

IMAGE: AP

