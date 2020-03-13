'Kundali Bhagya' Tops TRP Chart This Week, 'Naagin 4' Slips To Number 10

A Target Rating Point (TRP) is a metric that allows the producers and the channel to understand the viewership of a particular show. Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) release the television ratings chart of TV shows every week on Thursday. Here is the TRP ranking list of Week 9 (March 6-March 12) of 2020.

Top five shows according to television ratings:

RANK CHANNEL NAME SHOW 1 Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 2 Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 3 Colors Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 4 Sony SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 5 Sony Entertainment Television India's Best Dancer

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Anisha Hinduja's Off-screen Avatar Will Surprise You

Reports have it that Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has been a part of the Top five list ever since its inception in 2017. Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Zee TV's other popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The show, starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura in the lead, has reportedly a television rating of 3.8 points. Meanwhile, reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and India's Best Dancer have managed to make a place in this week's television rating chart, besides Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Also Read | Shraddha Arya Shares A Fun Off-scree Rapport With 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Tops The BARC Ratings As Khatron Ke Khiladi And Indian Idol Finish In Top 3

Naagin 4 on number 10 in TRP charts?

Meanwhile, reports have it that the supernatural show Naagin 4 has slipped to number 10 this week on the television rating chart. Reports have it that the show has 2.5 television rating points. Naagin 4, starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead, narrates the tale of a shape-shifting serpent. The show has an ensemble cast consisting of Shalin Bhanot, Sayantani Ghosh, Anita Hassanandani among others. However, reports claim that Rashami Desai's entry on Naagin 4 will help the show regain its position back next week.

Also Read | Naagin 4 Actor Jasmin Bhasin To Quit The Ekta Kapoor Show? Read Details

Also Read | Rashami Desai's Look In 'Naagin 4' Revealed, Producer Mukta Dhond Gives A Sneak-peek

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.