'Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji' Actor Kangna Sharma Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor Kangna Sharma recently announced her pregnancy on social media. She took to Instagram and flaunted her baby bump in a picture through her official handle. The actor has also tagged her photographer and makeup and hairstylist in the post. Here is everything you need to know about Kangna Sharma’s latest post on the social media platform. Read on:

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor announces pregnancy

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor Kangna Sharma took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself through her official account on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. The snap features the actor flaunting her baby bump. She has donned a lime green traditional outfit for her photoshoot.

For a rounded off look, Kangna Sharma has styled her loose hair and opted for nude makeup. She is seen giving a side pose for the capture, with a graceful smile on her face. The Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor has also written a beautiful message in the description.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Kangna Sharma has written a quote expressing how will life as a mother be. The Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor penned, “A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten and the future worth living for”. She also credited photographer Siladitya Dutta and makeup and hairstylist Bony Chakraborty for their work in the post. Check out Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor Kangna Sharma’s pregnancy revelation photo on social media.

Response to Kangna Sharma’s Instagram photo

Within a day of sharing the social media post, the Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor's post garnered more than 62,100 likes and over 1000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities congratulated her and shared their blessings on the announcement. Many among them called Kangna Sharma’s picture adorable, pretty, among other things. Meanwhile, various people expressed their excitement through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, kisses, roses, and claps, to name a few. Here are some of the response on actor Kangna Sharma’s photo on social media:

