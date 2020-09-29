'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Spoilers: Vikram Hits Malhar On His Head With A Rod

Tujhse Hai Raabta started airing in the year 2018, and since then, it has garnered a massive fan following. The show, which is being produced by Full House Media, will now proceed towards a significant highpoint. The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to astonish its fans with new twists and turns. Here are 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' spoilers.

In the forthcoming episode, Vikram and Aau Saheb will join hands against Malhar and Kalyani to ruin their lives. Moreover, Malhar (played by Sehban Azim) will take Avni (essayed by Shrishti Maheshwari) to the hospital wherein he finds the ward boy, who he thought had escaped after spilling the truth about Trilok. But when Malhar goes to talk to the ward boy, Vikram hits him on his head with a rod, and eventually, Malhar faints.

On the other hand, Aau Saheb deliberately tells Anupriya (portrayed by Poorva Gokhale) to prevent Kalyani from meeting Malhar. Since Malhar had humiliated Vikram, the latter was bound to take revenge from him. Meanwhile, Kalyani overhears their conversation and decides to alert Malhar.

At the hospital, Kalyani sees Malhar fallen on the ground. At the same time, Vikram comes from behind and dabs a chloroform-soaked handkerchief on Kalyani’s mouth, and she also faints. Vikram takes Kalyani and Malhar to Malhar’s house and places them in a manner that looks like they were sleeping next to each other.

About the show Tujhse Hai Raabta

The romantic television show Tujhse Hai Raabta airs Monday to Friday on Zee TV. Along with Reem Shaikh, the show also features Shehban Azim, Rajat Dahiya, and Poorva Gokhale in the lead roles. The plot of the show revolves around the unspoken connection and bond between the lead actors. However, the plot also unveils a bitter-sweet relationship shared by a daughter and her stepmother.

The duo is forced to live together after a tragedy strikes, and it explains the strong connection between them. Tujhse Hai Raabta recently took a 5-year leap and is now showcasing the lead actor Kalyani in a brand new avatar. Also, the equation between the lead characters Malhar and Kalyani has changed completely.

