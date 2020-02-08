'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update February 7, 2020: Everyone Blackmails Kalyani

The episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar asking Kalyani about her reply to which her answer is positive. That is when Atharva comes in and takes Malhar with him. Sampada who had been standing outside thinks of how she would not let Atharva ruin her life.

Meanwhile, Sarthak tries to light a candle and Anupriya comes there. She holds the candle while he lights it. Her finger gets burnt just because she had been looking at him. Sarthak gets worried because of that and asks her to take her hand back.

Anupriya suggests making coffee for Sarthak to which he denies and says that he does not want to drink coffee because that would take a toll on his health. Sarthak even appreciates Anupriya for noticing little things about him and taking care of it. She finds someone outside in the dark but gets distracted and leaves.

Malhar smiles looking at his pictures with Kalyani when he finds someone hiding outside the door. He goes to find out who that person is and finds Kalyani wearing her father’s spectacles. He asks her what she had been doing there to which she says that she was just checking if she actually looked funny in glasses.

Malhar then tells her that she is the most beautiful girl in the world for him. This makes her smile and the electricity comes back. Malhar asks her if she has to say anything to which she just replies black coffee. Kalyani runs to the kitchen smiling and tells Anupriya and Ao Saheb about what Malhar told her. They start teasing Kalyani and she runs away from the kitchen.

Kalyani makes coffee for Malhar and takes it to his room. They are in between a conversation when they find Atharva coughing in his room. They both run to the room and ask him what happened to which Atharva replies that someone is hiding behind the window. Malhar and Kalyani then realise that it is Sampada and Malhar goes out to look for her.

The family then plan for a fake press conference the next day just to bring Sampada back. While Anupriya takes Atharv to the temple, the others start preparing for the fake press conference.

