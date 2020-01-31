Union Budget
Tum Bin Actor Raqesh Bapat's Best Monochrome Pictures

Television News

Raqesh Bapat is an actor and a model. Bapat is popular for his work in 'Saat Phere', and 'Qubool Hai'. Here are his best monochrome pictures.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is an actor and a model. Bapat is popular for his work in films like Tum Bin, Vrundavan and Savita Damodar Paranjape. However, he is even much more popular for television shows like Saat Phere, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Qubool Hai. The actor is also known for his roles in television shows and his acting skills. He is also quite active on social media and has posted several pictures in monochrome. Let’s take a look at his monochrome pictures. Here are Raqesh Bapat's photos in monochrome that you must check out:

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

Here, Raqesh is flexing his physique. The actor has to stay in shape for his roles. Raqesh has even played the role of a cop, at one point in his acting career. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

This is from the preparation of Ganpati during the festival. Raqesh can be seen sculpting, which he enjoys. The actor has also posted several pictures in monochrome. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

Raqesh Bapat can be seen here playing the flute. The actor also reflected upon life and its deep meanings. He even compared life to a flute. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

Bapat is also fond of animals. Raqesh can be seen here with his Labrador puppy. The two are having fun and Raqesh's love for dogs is evident from this photo.

 

 

