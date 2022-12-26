Tunisha Death Probe: Accused Sheezan Khan's Family Says 'Will Talk When Time Is Right'

Accused Sheezan Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have reacted to the ongoing Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide case.

The family, in an official statement, has requested privacy and stated they will speak when the time is right. Mentioning that they have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, Shehzaan's family stated that he is cooperating with the Mumbai police.

The statement read: "To everyone who's been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy that our family deserves right now."

Sheezan Khan was Tunisha Sharma's 'Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul' co-star.

Tunisha, 21, died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of 'Ali Baba.'