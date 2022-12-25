Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Vasai Court Sends Accused Sheezan Khan To 4-day Police Custody

A Vasai court in Maharashtra on Sunday, December 25 sent TV actor Sheezan Khan to four-day police custody till December 28 in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

Speaking to reporters, accused Sheezan Khan's advocate Sharad Ray said that the TV actor has been sent to 4-day custody till December 28. "The court is doing its work, we are doing our work. The police have no solid evidence as yet. He (Sheezan) has been sent for 4 days of custody," advocate Sharad Ray said.

He called the allegations against Sheezan of instigating Tunisha Sharma for the suicide "false". "Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted," he told reporters.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on Saturday after a case under Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him based on the complaint by Tunisha's mother.

Tunisha Sharma case FIR copy accessed

On Sunday, Republic accessed the FIR copy in the Tunisha Sharma death case, which states that Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship. According to the FIR, Sheezan broke up with Tunisha 15 days before her death.

Sources say Sheezan and Tunisha had a conversation for a few minutes on the set, before the latter allegedly died by suicide.

Police have seized Sheezan's mobile phone and laptop and sent them for forensic examination, sources said, adding that he is not cooperating with the police.

Vasai police have also copied data from Tunisha's phone so that they can find out what was the real reason for the alleged quarrel between Sheezan and Tunisha. Additionally, statements everyone Tunisha spoke with on the phone or on the set 24 hours before her death, are being recorded, sources said.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a serial she was working on in Vasai, Palghar on Saturday. Police say Sharma had gone to the washroom and did not return for a long time. When the washroom door was broken open, she was found hanging inside.