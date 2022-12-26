Tunisha Death Case: Sheezan Had A 'secret Girlfriend' Say Cops, WhatsApp Chats Under Lens

Republic TV spoke to the actress' co-actor Vineet Raina to gain more information on the kind of relationship she shared with her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammad Khan.

Stating that Tunisha always looked happy around Sheezan, Raina said that he has no clue about what was happening in their personal lives. However, the actor further claimed that if her mother is alleging something then the police must investigate the matter thoroughly.

Raina said, "I was not there on the particular day that this shocking incident happened. I am in Jammu right now and I was not on the sets. The kind of rapport that I shared with Tunisha was very special. She used to call me Bhaijaan all the time because I was playing the character of Sheezan's elder brother in the show. She was a bubbly girl. I could never gaze that she was going through so much or any mental trauma."