Tunisha Death Case: Sheezan Had A 'secret Girlfriend' Say Cops, WhatsApp Chats Under Lens

Image: Instagram/@ _tunisha.sharma_
Maharashtra | Mortal remains of TV actor Tunisha Sharma being taken out of JJ Hospital in Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
Her last rites will be performed tomorrow at a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area. pic.twitter.com/JFrlCbl6zC
Sources said that Sheezan in his statement to the police has denied that there is any other girl in his life.
The last rites of Tunisha Sharma will be performed at 4 pm on December 27, at Indralok Cremation Ground in Mira Road.
Waliv police till now have recorded 17 statements in all, sources said, adding that the investigation is taking place on the lines of the allegations made by Tunisha's mother.
Sources informed that Sheezan Khan in a statement to the police has confirmed that both his and Tunisha's family were against their marriage, which led to their break-up.
Pavan Sharma, Tunisha's uncle in conversation with the media said that he had come to collect the body, but was waiting for documentation and paperwork to be completed. "The Waliv police station team is on its way and will take about another 1 hour or so. The body will be taken tonight itself and will be stored overnight in cold storage/ mortuary in Mira Road. "ast rites will take place tomorrow around 4 pm, crematorium hasn't been decided as of now," he said.
Tunisha Sharma's 'best friend' Kanwar Dhillon wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. Narrating how seeing Tunisha lying lifeless on a stretcher with her mother by her side in the hospital, 'broke something within him', Dhillon said she could have called him for help 'one more time'.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting a probe of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the death of 20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma.
Sheezan Khan, accused of abetment of the suicide of Tunisha Sharma, is being interrogated by ACP, DCP, and senior inspector now, as per sources.
Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma, speaking to the media, said, "She & Sheezan were close to each other since their show's beginning. About 10 days ago, Tunisha had an anxiety attack & was admitted to the hospital. When her mother & I went to meet her, she told us that she was wronged & cheated."
Sheezan Khan's sisters, Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and family issued a formal statement. It read, "To everyone who's been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now."
Republic TV spoke to the actress' co-actor Vineet Raina to gain more information on the kind of relationship she shared with her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammad Khan.
Stating that Tunisha always looked happy around Sheezan, Raina said that he has no clue about what was happening in their personal lives. However, the actor further claimed that if her mother is alleging something then the police must investigate the matter thoroughly.
Raina said, "I was not there on the particular day that this shocking incident happened. I am in Jammu right now and I was not on the sets. The kind of rapport that I shared with Tunisha was very special. She used to call me Bhaijaan all the time because I was playing the character of Sheezan's elder brother in the show. She was a bubbly girl. I could never gaze that she was going through so much or any mental trauma."
Accused of abetment of suicide of co-actor and alleged girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan, in his statement to the police, accepted that they parted ways days before the incident, sources told Republic. Sheezan, as per sources, also revealed the reason for their break-up-- the Shraddha Walkar murder.
Post the gruesome Delhi murder case, where Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla and chopped into pieces, Sheezan decided to end his relationship with Tunisia. Taking into account the buzz on and off social media, Sheezan told Tunisha that their relationship was not sustainable due to their different religions and age gap.
Tunisha's co-star Athar Siddiqui in an exclusive with Republic said, 'From her face, she never looked depressed. She was always smiling, maybe because she was an actress, she was good at hiding her feeling.'
The family of Sheezan, who is accused of abetment of suicide of Tunisha, has reached the police station to meet him.
#BREAKING | Tunisha Sharma death probe: Sheezan Khan's sister, family now at Waliv police station, seeks permission from police to meet the accused- https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/qQsVYbEjjo— Republic (@republic) December 26, 2022
Mohit Abrol, Tunisha's co-actor, in an exclusive with Republic, called her an 'amazing, fun-loving girl', who was 'very warm and affectionate' to all. Abrol remembered calling Tunisha 'baccha' as she was just 20-year-old, and one of the youngest on the set.
When asked about Tunisha's relationship with Sheezan, Abrol said, " I have no clue. I always stayed to myself. Tunisha was the girl, who used to approach everybody on the set. I have not been into people to know what's going on in their life."
Athar Siddiqui, Tunisha's co-star from 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul,' exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor about Tunisha's unfortunate death. The actor spoke about his bond with her on the show's set. He also shed some light on Tunisha's relationship with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan.
Siddiqui had a friendly bond with the 21-year-old actor. He said, "Tunisha was a very cheerful person on the set. I always felt a positive vibe around her. I mostly stay angry on the set due to my negative role in the show. However, hanging out with her on the set always brought cheerful moments. She was a happy soul."
President of All Indian Cine Workers Association. Suresh Gupta, went on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' after Tunisha Sharma's suicide. Speaking to the media thereafter, he said, "People there are afraid to tell anything. I'm getting calls from many actresses that it's murder& they're also feeling scared.We demand that SIT should probe it."
Shocked by Tunisha's sudden demise, many from the television industry came forward to express their feelings. Actors such as Karan Kundrra, Rashmi Desai, Karnvir Bohra, and Sugandhaa S Mishra wrote heartfelt messages for the late actor. Among them was Sayantani Ghosh, her co-actor in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’.
Taking to Instagram, Ghosh shared an old selfie she took with her late co-star and remembered the good days she spent on the sets of the show with her. Ghosh wrote, "Butterflies can't see their wings. They can't see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can. Whatever little time I got to spend with you (though I wish it was more) You were like a butterfly ..fluttering here n there, spreading joy with your effervescent energy.”
"Sheezan betrayed my daughter Tunisha, promised to marry her, and later broke up with her. He was already dating some other girl and still kept Tunisha involved and used her for months. My only request is that Sheezan needs to be punished as I have lost my child. I would like to thank the media for their cooperation," said Tunisha's mother, in a video message.
Tunisha's mother, along with her maternal uncle, will reach JJ Hospital to complete the formalities. Post the formalities, the mortal remains of Tunisha will be handed over to her family to take home. The cremation is to take place on December 27, as per the family.
#BREAKING | Tunisha's mother claims that her daughter was 'used and cheated' by accused Sheezan. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/JD9G3ZeDLQ— Republic (@republic) December 26, 2022
As per sources in the police, Sheezan during the interrogation revealed that Tunisha had attempted suicide even before, but he saved her and brought the entire matter to the notice of her mother, asking her to take 'special care of her'.
Further, Khan, in his statement, said that Tunisha had not been eating or drinking anything since the day before she committed suicide. He claimed that he tried to feed her on the set on the uneventful day but she refused, post which he left for his shoot. He also asked Tunisha to join him on the set, to which she replied "I will come in some time."
Khan, left her there, and resumed shooting but when she did not come, he himself went to check on her. When she did not answer, with the help of members of the crew, he broke the door open.
20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma, who had television shows like 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and films such as 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' to her credit, was found dead on Saturday, December 24. The actor, playing the character of Shehzaadi Mariam in the SAB show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', in the midst of the shooting had gone to the washroom in the Vasai-based set, but when Tunisha did not return for a long time, members of the show's crew went to check on her. After repeated knocks, when the 20-year-old did not answer, the door was broken and she was found hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead.
Tunisha's mother, in the Waliv police station, filed a complaint against her co-actor and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment to suicide. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case.
"Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and the extreme step is a result of this, Tunisha's mother has complained. As per the complaint by her mother, abetment of suicide case has been registered against Sheezan," ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said.
Khan was called for interrogation. Post this, he was arrested and has now been remanded to 4-day police custody.