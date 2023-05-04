Tunisha Sharma's Mother Reacts To Reports Of Sheezan Khan Participating In Reality Show

Sheezan Khan, who was accused of abetting the suicide of his Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star Tunisha Sharma, is reportedly participating in an upcoming reality show. Tunisha’s mother vehemently opposed Sheezan's alleged participation in any such show, for which he will be travelling out of India. She also questioned the channels who are offering to hire an undertrial.

Vanita Sharma told ANI, “I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offence u/s 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a chargesheet of 524 pages. Our children & aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows."

Sheezan Khan’s arrest after Tunisha Sharma's death

Sheezan Khan was arrested in December 2022 after he was accused of abetting the suicide of his co-star and alleged girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. Sheezan was reportedly in a relationship with Tunisha after they met during the shoot of Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul. She was found dead on the set of the show a few weeks after her alleged relationship with Sheezan ended. Sheezan remained in jail until March 5, when he was granted bail. He submitted a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh to secure his bail.