Tunisha Sharma's 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star Mohit Abrol exclusively spoke to Republic World Network's Mugdha Kapoor. The actor, who addressed Tunisha as 'bachcha', spoke about the late star’s behaviour on set and her relationship with Sheezan Khan. Sheezan said that Tunisha was a cheerful person and approached everyone on the set.

Speaking about his bond with Tunisha Sharma, Mohit said, "I used to call her 'bachcha'(child) because she was only 20. She was an amazing fun-loving girl. She was very warm and affectionate."

When asked if Tunisha ever came across as depressed on the sets, Mohit said, "Never. She was very talented. She always used to dance around. Tunisha often used to come to my room and discuss Punjabi songs. It never seemed to me that she was depressed.”

Mohit Abrol on Tunisha's relationship with Sheezan Khan

The 'Ali Baba' actor said that Shezaan and Tunisha were like any normal couple. "Whenever I saw them, they seemed fine only to me. They looked like any normal couple. It never looked like anything was wrong between them," said Mohit.

The actor further stated that the couple never had any kind of fights on the show's set.

"They never fought. Our unit was happy. It was very surprising for me that something of this sort could happen. We used to have lots of fun on set. Tunisha was very chilled. This is why it has come as a shocker to me that how could this girl do something like this. If there was any problem, she could have spoken to somebody. She was like my 'bachcha,' she was only 20 and very sweet," said Abrol.

Abrol said, "I am just not able to understand anything at the moment. It is very emotional for me as well."

Tunisha, 21, died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of 'Ali Baba.'