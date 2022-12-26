Tunisha Sharma's Co-star Sayantani Ghosh Mourns Friend's Loss In Emotional Note

Sayantani Ghosh, who was a co-star of late TV actress Tunisha Sharma in the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, penned an emotional note in memory of her friend. The 21-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide on the set of the TV serial "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" in Mumbai's Vasai area on Saturday (December 24).

Taking to Instagram, Ghosh shared an old selfie she took with her late co-star and remembered the good days she spent on the sets of the show with her.

In the heartfelt post, Ghosh wrote, "Butterflies can't see their wings. They can't see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can. Whatever little time I got to spend with you (though i wish it was more) You were like a butterfly ..fluttering here n there,spreading joy with your effervescent energy.”

She added, “This is so hard to believe .. still can't process what just happened ..everything seems so fragile. In a moment everything changes! Just met you at shoot the other day, u were brimming with joy n excitement ... greeting me warmly with ur hug like always (rarely does one to get to know how the other person is feeling within).”

Recalling the last time she met Tunisha, Ghosh wrote: “One of our last convos keep coming back to me when we discussed about our common love for handcreams . When you told me that you think of me everytime you use the handcream I gave you ... And I shall remember you fondly forever ..I so wish I got more time to be with you,to have more conversations with you, create fun memories with you.. we were yet to shoot a scene together ... we both were looking forward to that .. but reh Gaya.”

See Sayantani Ghosh’s Instagram post here:

“You were bright as sunshine, so driven at work, filling up the room with ur radiant smile..I wish you were here and this didn't happen,I wish I wake up and realize that this is just a bad dream ..Dear @tunisha.sharma you shall be missed and shall remain in our hearts forever. May you rest in peace and much strength to your family,” she further said.

Prominent names from the Indian entertainment industry, including filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra TV star, have condoled the death of actor Tunisha Sharma.

TV stars such as Karan Kundrra, Rashmi Desai, Karnvir Bohra and Sugandhaa S Misshra also condoled Sharma's death.

Sharma's acting credits include TV show "Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap" and films such as "Fitoor" and "Baar Baar Dekho". In "Fitoor", Sharma had essayed the younger version of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's character Firdaus.

All we know so far about Tunisha Sharma’s death

Sharma, who was shooting for "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" on Saturday, had gone to the washroom on the show's set. When she did not return for a long time, the door was broken down and she was found hanging inside, an official said.

On Sunday, the police arrested Sharma's 27-year old co-actor Sheezan M Khan in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the charge of abetting her suicide.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police in Mumbai registered a case against Khan under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him, the station house officer of Valiv police station said.

In her complaint, her mother claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe into the case was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)