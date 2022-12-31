Tunisha Sharma's Death Case: Accused Sheezan Khan's Judicial Custody Extended By 14 Days

Amid the ongoing probe in the late actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, the Vasai court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of accused Sheezan Khan to 14 days. According to the sources, the police will also probe the google account of Tunisha's ex-boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan. The development came after the police were trying to retrieve the deleted WhatsApp chats from Sheezan's phone that he had with his alleged "secret girlfriend".

Speaking to Republic, Tarun Sharma, the lawyer representing Tunisha's family, said, "Judicial custody has been granted to Sheezan Khan. He had filed four applications in the court regarding medicines, security and media trials. In one application he has also requested the court that his hair should not be cut as he might loose his TV serial. However, I have learnt that he has been replaced in that serial."

Referring to the relief granted to Sheezan in the case, the Lawyer said, "We got eight days of his police custody and that was more than enough. On the basis of that only the investigation will proceed."

#BREAKING | Tunisha Sharma death probe: Sheezan's custody extended by 14 days. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgafNU pic.twitter.com/ignApFDZ3e — Republic (@republic) December 31, 2022

'This could be a murder': Tunisha's family

Making some explosive statements in the case, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma on Friday, December 30, revealed about what her late daughter was going through before she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the restroom of her latest TV serial on December 24. Tunisha's mother has also accused the late actress' ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of hurting and cheating on her, which forced her to take the extreme step.

Tunisha's mother accused Sheezan of hitting her daughter when she found out that he was cheating on her. Tunisha came to know about this through Sheezan's WhatsApp chats, according to her mother. She even said that Sheezan broke up with her daughter after she found out he was involved with someone else.

Tunisha's phone unlocked

According to Republic's sources, the police have unlocked Tunisha's iPhone with the help of experts from Apple, and her chats and call records have also been retrieved. From the phone, many exchanges of Tunisha with her co-actor and boyfriend Sheezan and his family, especially his mother have come out.

Her chats with Sheezan gave a big breakthrough to the police in the ongoing investigation.