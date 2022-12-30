Tunisha Sharma's Mother Alleges Sheezan Pressurised Her Daughter To Convert Religion

As Sheezan’s interrogation in the Tunisha Sharma death case progresses, the mother of the deceased actor said that she won't be quiet until Sheezan is punished. She also alleged that Sheezan pressurised her daughter to convert religion.

Addressing the media, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma said, "Till the time Sheezan is not going to get punished, I will not sit quietly... Tunisha told me 'I have feelings for Sheezan and even Sheezan also has the same'. But one day, she checked his phone and found out chats with another girl. When she confronted him, he slapped her saying 'Do whatever you want to, I have no relationship with you now'. He used to ask for costly gifts from her."

"Tunisha told me, 'Mama, I have been betrayed and cheated. Please ask Sheezan to come back.' I even confronted him on this... He used to tell her to convert to the Muslim religion. He also promised her that he will marry her. He should not have done this if he had something with another girl," Vanita Sharma added. She also claimed that Tunsiha informed her about Sheezan taking intoxicants.

Tunisha's mother narrates ordeal

Narrating the ordeal, she said, "A day before (the suicide), I went to the set to meet her. I asked her, ‘How’s everything?’, to this she said, ‘Everything is fine, Mama’. There was pressure on her, and she said, ‘There are many scenes, I am unable to give you time.’ Then also she said, ‘Mama please talk to Sheezan’. So I went to Sheezan’s room and confronted him. I asked him ‘why you did do this to Tunisha?’ He told me, ‘Aunty, sorry. I cannot do anything. You do what you want to'."

"She came back home after packing up. She was upset. I said, ‘Don’t be upset, child'... She left for the set the next day. She called me in the afternoon. She was happy at that time. She said, ‘I have two days off, I want to go to Chandigarh to celebrate Christmas’. I told her that I will hook her ticket," Tunisha's mother said.

Adding further Vanita Sharma said, "I was in double thought, I was thinking to visit the set and during this, I got a call from Prashant saying ‘Mam, please come quickly, Tunisha was not opening the door… and we are in hospital’. This is all that happened and I took an auto to the hospital."

'It can be murder also'

Tunisha's mother alleged that Sheezan's family used Tunisha. "They used Tunisha a lot... she also told me that ‘Amma (Sheezan's mother) is disturbing me a lot’. I also confronted his mother, I told her why you are doing this, and let her work," Vanita Sharma said.

She said that Tunisha was also good on the day when she committed suicide, adding, "I don’t know what happened in that last half an hour. Sheezan was the one who removed her… It can be murder also."

Tunisha's uncle also claimed that there was a delay in taking Tunisha to the hospital. "We also came to know that for 15 minutes there was no vehicle to take her to the hospital. Nor they called an ambulance. The doctor said she died half hour before. Why so delay?" he questioned.