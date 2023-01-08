'Tunisha Was Not Short Of Money': Victim's Mother Refutes Allegations By Sheezan's Family

Countering the allegations made in defence of jailed actor Sheezan Khan, late actor Tunisha Sharma's mother claimed that her daughter was not short of money. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma was retaliating to the allegations made by Sheezan's lawyer, who during a recent press conference alleged that her mother controlled her finances. Sheezan's family also accused Tunisha's family of pushing her into depression.

Tunisha (20), who was an up-and-coming actor, was allegedly found hanging in the restroom of TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul set on December 24. Following her death, Tunisha's mother filed a case against Sheezan for abetment to suicide which led to his arrest. He is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail.

Tunisha's mother responds to allegations by accused Sheezan's family

''I sent her Rs 3 lakh within three months. She wasn't short of money and all her needs were met. She later borrowed money from friends. Maybe Sheezan took drugs and was imposing the habit on her. His car broke down and he used my car for a month," Tunisha's mother told ANI. She also said that she had a perfect relationship with Tunisha. "Sheezan's mother can't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone," the victim's mother further stated.

The actor's mother said that her daughter "wasn't short of money and all her needs were met". She further refuted allegations by Sheezan's sister that she (Tunisha's mother) along with her brother Sanjeev Kaushal were responsible for the victim's trauma and ultimately her death. "Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita, used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money. Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name Sanjeev Kaushal," Sheezan's lawyer had said during a press conference.

"Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager; he was fired 4 years ago because he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with her," the accused's lawyer further said. Sheezan’s family also addressed charges levelled by Tunisha’s family and called them baseless. "My brother had never consumed drugs. They had a very understanding relationship with each other. There was no point of Love Jihad as Tunisha's mother never wanted her to get married to Sheezan,"Sheezan's sister said.

In early January, Sheezan's family also released an audio clip of an alleged conversation between the actor's mother and Tunisha to show the bond between the two. The family made the move after Tunisha's mother had accused Sheezan's family of getting too much involved in her daughter's life and distracting her from work. She also accused Sheezan of hurting and cheating on her daughter, which forced the victim to take the extreme step. She further said that Sheezan also hit Tunisha when she found out that he was cheating on her.