Following the claims of late actor Tunisha's mother, Republic TV spoke to the actress' co-actor Vineet Raina to gain more information on the kind of relationship she shared with her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammad Khan.

Stating that Tunisha always looked happy around Sheezan, Raina said that he has no clue about what was happening in their personal lives. However, the actor further claimed that if her mother is alleging something then the police must investigate the matter thoroughly.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Tunisha co-actor Vineet Raina said, "I was not there on the particular day that this shocking incident happened. I am in Jammu right now and I was not on the sets. The kind of rapport that I shared with Tunisha was very special. She used to call me Bhaijaan all the time because I was playing the character of Sheezan's elder brother in the show. She was a bubbly girl. I could never gaze that she was going through so much or any mental trauma."

"As far as I know, I have never really seen Tunisha and Sheezan fighting on the sets. But I have no clue about what was going on in their personal lives. I have never seen the two in a way that is being talked about. But if a strong and professional girl like Tunisha has taken such a drastic step then there must be something that was really bothering her. Police must investigate the matter thoroughly," he added.

Elaborating on her relationship with Sheezan, Raina said, "She always looked happy around Sheezan. Most of the time, they used to sit together on the sets. I always saw them happy together. Tunisha was a private person and never shared her personal life with any of the co-actors on the sets. But if her mom or any relative is saying such things then the matter should be investigated."

Tunisha's mother blames Sheezan

Making a massive claim, the mother of the deceased TV actress Tunisha Sharma alleged that her daughter's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammad Khan was involved with some other girls as well and betrayed her daughter. She further demanded stern punishment against him.

"Sheezan betrayed my daughter Tunisha, promised to marry her, and later broke up with her. He was already dating some other girl and still kept Tunisha involved and used her for months. My only request is that Sheezan needs to be punished as I have lost my child. I would like to thank the media for their cooperation," Tunisha's mother said in a video.

Earlier on December 24, actress Tunisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging in the restroom of her show "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul". Following this, the deceased actress' former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested under abetment to suicide case and has been sent to police custody by the court.