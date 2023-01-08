Tunisha's Mother Levels Another Allegation On Sheezan; 'She Could've Been Saved If...'

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma levelled another grave allegation against her late daughter's ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan. Speaking to ANI, she said that Sheezan deliberately took Tunisha to a hospital which was far away from where she committed suicide. Tunisha's mother said that her daughter 'was breathing and could have been saved' had Sheezan admitted her to the hospitals that were just minutes away from the set of TV serial where the actor committed suicide.

#WATCH | Tunisha Sharma death case | Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma plays a voice message from the late actress from Dec 21; says, "We shared a very good relationship...Sheezan's mother can't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone..." pic.twitter.com/TkEJc9ch7U — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

"It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals five minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one?" she questioned. "She was breathing and could have been saved," she further said. This comes after Sheezan's family recently accused Tunisha's mother of mentally harrassing the late actor which led to her suicide.

'I don't need to explain my relationship with Tunisha'

Countering the allegations by Sheezan's family, Tunisha's mother said that she had a perfect relationship with her daughter, which she tried to prove by playing a voice message sent by Tunisha. According to Vanita Sharma, the audio message was sent by Tunisha on December 21, just three days before her suicide. In the message, Tunisha was heard thanking her mother for everything and promised to soon meet her.

"I had a very good relationship with her (Tunisha). She couldn't live without me, she couldn't sleep without me," she told ANI. "And Sheezan's mother won't tell me how my relationship was with her. I don't need to explain to anyone because I spent my whole life after Tunisha," she added.

In early January, Sheezan's family appeared in a press conference where they alleged that Tunisha's mother and her uncle Pawan Sharma was the reason why she was depressed. Sheezan's lawyer also accused that Tunisha's family had control over her finances. Retaliating to this, Tunisha's mother said, "I sent her Rs 3 lakh within three months. She wasn't short of money and all her needs were met. She later borrowed money from friends. Maybe Sheezan took drugs and was imposing the habit on her. His car broke down and he used my car for a month."