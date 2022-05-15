Tushar Kalia & Triveni Barman Look Forward To 'new Beginnings' As They Get Engaged

On Saturday, May 14, choreographer Tushar Kalia took to his social media space and announced that he has gotten engaged to model Triveni Barman. Tushar made his relationship official earlier this year as he shared some adorable pictures with his ladylove on his Instagram handle in March. The Dance Deewane 3 judge even revealed in the post that 'she said yes' when he proposed to her. He captioned the post, "Couldn’t have asked for anything else on my birthday. Best gift ever".

Tushar Kalia gets engaged to Triveni Barman

Tushar Kalia dropped some of the pictures from his engagement ceremony with his girlfriend Triveni Barman in Shillong. In the pictures, one could see the couple decked in traditional outfits as they performed some rituals. While Tushar wore a yellow kurta teamed up with white pyjamas, Barman looked elegant in an all-yellow saree.

Sharing the pictures, the choreographer mentioned in the caption, "To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude". Have a look:

Triveni also shared some of the snaps from the ceremony and wrote in the caption, "You’re the best thing that ever happened to me @thetusharkalia #engaged #blessed". The post witnessed a wonderful comment by her fiancee who wrote, "Love you". Have a look at the pic:

Tushar Kalia on the work front

On the professional front, Tushar will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The shoot of the show will begin this month itself with Rohit Shetty as the host of the highly-anticipated show. Apart from Tushar, the show will host Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and celebrities such as Sriti Jha, Mr Faisu, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Packard and Chetna Pande.