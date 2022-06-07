Tusshar Kapoor Makes Interesting Revelation About Sister Ekta Kapoor In His Birthday Post

Ekta Kapoor is receiving truckloads of wishes on her birthday today, with her sibling Tusshar Kapoor making an interesting revelation about the producer in his latest post. Sharing a trail of throwback pictures alongside Ekta, the Golmaal actor dedicated the song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka to her, only to divulge that she was a big fan of the Ramsay Brothers’ horror films.

He added how the Lock Upp maker used to binge-watch their film on the weekend, adding that she devours the horror genre to date. Apart from Tusshar, Ekta received heartfelt birthday wishes from Mouni Roy, Kareena Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut among others.

Ekta Kapoor receives a sweet birthday wish from Tusshar Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 7, Tusshar trod down memory lane and dropped a couple of pictures of the siblings, with one alongside their father and veteran legend Jeetendra. In the caption, he stated, "Happy birthday to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre! #happyburrdaytoyou." Take a look.

Responding to his sweet gesture, Ekta wrote in the comments section, "Thank you my Tushki ! love you." Meanwhile, Mouni Roy also penned a heartfelt note for Ekta, thanking her for always inspiring the actor at every stage. Dropping love-filled glimpses of the duo, Mouni mentioned, "Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light you have been in my life…May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings & love.

Love you."

For the unversed, Mouni made her television debut with Ekta's much-celebrated show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and was also a part of Naagin.

Others like Anita Hassanandani, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sood, and more dropped birthday posts for her.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TUSSHARK89)