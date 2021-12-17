TV Actor Abhinav Choudhary's Father Goes Missing, Seeks Help On Social Media

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary's father went missing a few days ago from Begusurai, Bihar. The actor recently took to his instagram to inform about his missing father and request information from anyone who has seen his 58-years-old father, Parasnath Choudhary. The actor's father was reportedly diagnosed with depression earlier.

Abhinav Choudhary's father goes missing

Abhinav uploaded a story on his Instagram handle writing, "My father has been missing since December 14, around 7 pm. He didn't have his phone or any money. While checking with the railway authorities, we found that two trains crossed the station around that time - one headed for Lucknow and one for Delhi."

Abhinav Choudhary, who has has been a part of TV shows like Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao and more recently Paapnaashini Ganga, shared the news as an Instagram post too. He wrote, "Guys plz spread the word and share it with your friends & family & help me find my papa, he could be anywhere in India by now its already been 3 days now, but especially people from Begusurai, Bihar, UP & Delhi, Jharkhand, Ranchi, Lucknow..etc." He also uploaded a photograph of his father, who has been dealing with depression lately.

Abhinav shared the same piece of missing news on Twitter, where he uploaded a photograph, captioning it, "Plz help me find my papa as he's been missing since 14th December 2021 around 7 pm he could be anywhere but we are assuming that he could be in Delhi Pandav Nagar or nearby as of now. And he is not doing well for a week."

Plz help me find my papa as he's been missing since 14th December 2021 around 7pm he could be anywhere but we are assuming that he could be in delhi pandav nagar or near by as of now. And he is not doing well since a week.@PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @SonuSood #needhelp pic.twitter.com/h2QH2Z4N8t — Abhinav Choudhary (@abhichoudhary29) December 16, 2021

Abhinav Choudhary's next project

O the work front, Abhinav will be next seen in Heropanti 2, starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Apart from them, the film also stars Zakir Hussain. Expressing gratitude, he had, earlier in an interview, said that this is a dream come true, I have already started shooting." The actor didn't have to quit the TV show mid-way to shoot the film. Heropanti 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language romantic action film, a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

With inputs from ANI

Credit: Instagram/@abhinavchoudharyofficial/Twitter/@abhichoudhary29