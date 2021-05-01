TV Actor Aniruddh Dave Shifted To ICU Week After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Actor Aniruddh Dave of Patiala Babes fame has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated due to COVID-19. The 34-year-old actor had last week shared his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram account.

"He is currently being treated in a hospital in Bhopal and had contracted the virus while he was shooting for a web series over there," a source close to the actor told PTI. In an Instagram post, Dave's wife, actor Shubhi Ahuja, said he was in a critical condition and urged his fans as well as well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery.

Many of Dave's friends from the TV industry, including actors Aastha Chaudhary, and Arjun Bijlani, also requested people to pray for him. "Need prayers for our friend @anirudh_dave. He is in ICU. Plz spare a minute and pray for him, Chaudhary wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Bijlani posted, "Prayers for @annirudh_dave .. pl pl pray for him..."

Dave, who started his career with theatre, made his TV acting debut in 2008 with the show Raajkumar Aaryyan. He went on to appear in serials like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Phulwa, and Patiala Babes. He has also acted in films like Tere Sang, Shorgul and is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom.

Aniruddh Dave and his wife Shubhi Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on February 14.

Aniruddh Dave and Shubhi Ahuja worked together in Zee Tv’s Bandhan in 2014 and Sony Sab Tv’s drama series Y.A.R.O ka Tashan in 2017. According to Bollywood Shadi, they never really talked much with each other as co-stars on Bandhan but it was their family who did their match-making as both of their parents worked in the education department in Rajasthan. The couple got engaged on July 13, 2015, and they tied the knot on November 15 in the same year. The couple got married in an imperial manner in Jaipur and the ceremonies were celebrated for good 15 days.

(with PTI inputs)