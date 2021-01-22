TV Actor Booked For Allegedly Raping Stepmother & Stealing From Her House In Mumbai

A 40-year old Mumbai actor was booked by Oshiwara Police for allegedly raping his 58-year old stepmother and later stealing jewellery and cash from her house. Reports suggest that the woman who complained lives in Lokhandwala complex in Andheri (West) and is the third wife of the accused's father.

The actor's father is a director of TV serials. The victim alleged that her stepson (the identity hasn't been revealed yet) forced himself on her when she was alone in the house and police on the basis of her complaint registered a case of rape and theft. "A case has been registered under sections 376 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code," a police official informed.

The investigation is still ongoing and there has been no arrest. The reports state that the police is investigating if the complaint has anything to do with property dispute (flat and the four shops in Andheri).

"Investigations are on and only after verifying the allegations will we be able to arrest the accused," Sanjay Bandale, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station informed Hindustan Times.

