TV Actor Karanvir Sharma Dons Director’s Hat, Shoots New Song With Debattama Saha

Karanvir Sharma and Debbatama Saha recently starred in the TV show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani. The show ran for seven months on Star Plus and ended on a happy note. The show's last episode aired on July 24. While its fans were upset, they trended the show on Twitter and asked its makers to continue the show on OTT. As a treat, Karanvir Sharma is all set to direct the song Jo Tera Howega from the show and also star in it alongside Debbatama Saha.

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha to star in a new music video

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha are all set to star in the cover song Jo Tera Howega from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani. Moreover, Karanvir Sharma will direct the music video and has also contributed to its lyrics. The actor sat down with lyricist Shakeel Azmi to pen the song. On the other hand, Debbatama Saha will also sing the song. The shoot of the song commenced on August 26.

Karanvir Sharma on the upcoming music video

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha have been receiving massive love from their followers. Their fans are requesting the show makers to bring back their favourite couple. In return, Karanvir Sharma decided to treat the fans with a music video. While talking about the music video, the actor said the song is for all of his and Debattama's fans who have been showering them with love. He revealed he has been getting much love from his fans despite the show went off-air. Therefore, the on-screen couple decided to return with a music video to treat their fans. He also said he is excited to direct the song he had contributed to with some verses.

The show Shaurya And Anokhi Ki Kahaani premiered in December 2020. The show's team wrapped up the shoot on July 19. Karanvir Sharma shared an IGTV video of him saying goodbye to all the crew members and actors. In the video, he was seen hugging the entire team. He wrote, "I don’t believe in GOODBYES. I believe in SEE YOU SOON. It’s a wrap on the sets of ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ 🎥 Until we meet again. Thank You @starplus."

IMAGE: KARANVIR SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM