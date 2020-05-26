TV Actors Raise Concern Over Non-payment Of Dues Making Survival Tough Amid Lockdown

India is under a nationwide Coronavirus lockdown since the end of March. During the lockdown, the shooting of films and TV shows have been halted. The entertainment industry is facing a huge financial crisis because of lockdown. A lot of TV actors are fighting mental health issues, financial stress as the shoots remain suspended.

The 90-day pay window was always difficult for the TV actors, but the situation has turned worse during the Coronavirus lockdown. A lot of TV actors are finding it difficult to survive in a city like Mumbai. The TV actors are also struggling to pay their EMIs, rent, food and other expenses.

In a recent media interaction, Amit Behl of Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) said that the TV industry associations have instructed the producers to release the payments of cast and crew and not follow the 90-day cycle keeping the Coronavirus lockdown in mind. He also talked about Hamari Bahu Silk actors and their concern regarding their payments. He said that they have taken up the issue and the producers have promised that they will be clearing the dues of the cast and crew of the show.

In a recent media interaction, one of the TV actors Zaan Khan opened up about the financial stress and mental health issues that the cast and crew are facing. The Hamari Bahu Silk actor said that he is very scared for all of them. He said that they are struggling to get their dues cleared since a year now. He also alleged the makers of Hamari Bahu Silk of paying them for only 15 days after working for almost seven months.

Manmeet Grewal’s suicide

The Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal’s suicide shocked the entire entertainment industry. His suicide brought the focus on the financial crisis that TV actors are facing right now. In a media interaction, Manmeet Grewal’s friend and producer Manjit Singh Rajput said that the actor was under a major financial crisis and was also suffering from depression. Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal hanged himself to death at his Mumbai house recently.

