TV Actress' Husband Booked For Allegedly Injuring Their 15-month-old Son

TV actress Chandrika Saha’s husband has been booked by the Bangur Nagar police for allegedly injuring their 15-month-old son. According to the authorities, the child was reportedly banged against the bedroom floor, resulting in injuries. The incident took place in the city of Malad West, and the child is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital where his condition has been stabilized.

According to Chandrika Saha's complaint, Aman Mishra was not happy with the birth of their child and often fought with her over the issue of her pregnancy. When Chandrika Saha found out that she was pregnant, he had insisted that she get an abortion. However, a doctor had advised against it. The couple got married last month when their son was 14 months old.

On Friday, Chandrika Saha was in the kitchen when she heard her son crying. She then asked Aman Mishra to take care of the infant and saw him take the child into the infant's bedroom. After a few minutes, she heard her son cry again and then heard a loud thud. She rushed inside and saw her son lying injured on the floor.

TV actress Chandrika Saha checked the footage of the CCTV camera installed in their bedroom on Saturday and found that Aman Mishra had banged their son against the floor three times. She then lodged a complaint with the police. The child has been admitted to a private hospital in Malad West and is said to be stable.

Aman Mishra Booked under section 75

Aman Mishra has been booked under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for assaulting a child in one's custody. The officer further confirmed that the case is currently under investigation. The CCTV recordings are being examined as evidence.