TV Host Seth Meyers Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'The Good News Is, I Feel Fine'

Amid the rise of the Omicron variant, there has been a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases around the world. Many celebrities of Hollywood, K-pop artists, Bollywood stars have been testing positive for COVID-19 over the past few days. Another celebrity to be diagnosed with the virus recently was Seth Rogers.

The TV host shared the news on social media. He, however, said that he was feeling fine. Meyers added that all the episodes of his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, this week were being cancelled, as they shared a new location for it.

TV host Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19

Seth Meyers tweeted both 'good news' and 'bad news' on Monday. His diagnosis of COVID-19 was the bad news as he quipped 'thanks, 2022!' for it. The good news was that he felt 'fine,' as he extended gratitude for the vaccines and the booster.

Meyers added that they were cancelling the remaining shows of the week. He urged all to tune in to his show on Monday to see which 'cool location' they would 'try and pass off as a studio.'

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

Another TV host to be diagnosed with the virus recently was Jimmy Fallon. He had shared that he had contracted the virus on the first day of the holiday break. He too had credited the vaccines and the boosters for him getting only mild symptoms. Sharing a photo from the isolation room, where he was told about the news, he thanked the healthcare workers over the vaccination initiatives and the makers of the show for their testing protocols.

Hollywood stars test positive for COVID-19

Hugh Jackman, Lupita Nyong'o were some of the celebrities to be infected by Coronavirus in the past few days. The former had shared that he had only mild symptoms like cold, 'scratchy throat and a running nose.' The latter informed that she was taking care in an isolation facility, and pointing out the vaccination, she expressed confidence about recovering fully. She asked all to be masked and vaccinated.

South Korean band members like Suga, RM and Jin also had tested positive for COVID-19, but have recovered fully.