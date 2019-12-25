TV Shows In 2019 That Went Off Air And Disappointed Their Fans!

Indian Television is one of the biggest industry which churns out TV shows that are filled with drama and its unique twists and turns, every year. Some turn out to be popular but some struggle and wind up pretty soon. As the year comes to an end next week, here is a list of some popular television shows that wrapped up in 2019.

Popular Television shows that went off air in 2019

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Ekta Kapoor is a hit name in the Television industry. Her TV shows always have the best cast and the shows go on for years. Recently a television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel aired their last episode on December 18. The show ran for six long years under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's production house.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Another popular television show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat hai went off the air on August 16, 2019. The show aired on Sony Television and it was a love story based in the 90s. This show gave young actors Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh immense popularity.

Chandragupta Maurya

Actor Faisal Khan gained instant popularity after he was seen in a reality television show. He was offered lead roles in many Tv shows out of which one of his show which got very popular was Chandragupta Maurya. The show went on air last year and went off the air this year before season 11 of Kaun Banega Crorepati started.

Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo

Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo was a show which had a promising storyline according to its trailer but when the show went on air, it received criticism and did not do well on TRP charts. The show aired its first episode on September 11, 2019, and went off the air on July 10, 2019.

Naagin 3

Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show kept its fans glued to the small screen because of its unique storyline. The show features famous television celebrities Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl Puri and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. The show aired its last episode of season 3 on May 26, 2019.

Jhansi Ki Rani

The makers of a television show mostly focus on history and culture when it comes to making good content. But, Khoob Ladi Mardani…Jhansi Ki Rani starring Anushka Sen and Vikas Manaktala went on air in February 2019 and went off air soon on July 24, 2019. The show did not do well on the TRP charts and thus the makers planned to pull the plug on the show.

