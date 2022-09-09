Popular TV star Krishna Mukherjee who is known for shows like Naagin, Ye Hai Mohabbatein is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla in an intimate ceremony. The beautiful couple got engaged in Manali in the presence of their family and close friends. Now, pictures from the endearing moment have been surfacing on social media.

Several celebrities from the tinsel town attended their engagement, including her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Shireen Mirza, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin. In the viral pictures, the engaged couple was seen twinning in white attires which were inspired by a white-wedding theme.

Krishna Mukherjee gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Krishna's fiancee, who works in the merchant navy, donned his uniform for the engagement ceremony while Krishna looked stunning in a floor-length white off-shoulder gown. The other pictures show Chirag guiding Krishna and holding her hand as they enter the venue of the ceremony. Before exchanging rings, the two hugged each other in admiration.



Aly, on the other hand, also shared pictures from the dreamy-themed based engagement ceremony on Instagram that showed him posing with Jasmin Bhasin. He captioned them and wrote, "I had tears in my eyes because I know how much u wanted this day in ur life with this outfit and I m soo happy because u have got the besttttt guy in ur life and what an amazing human being he is U guys are just made for each other god bless u both and next year more dhamaaal on ur big day #engaged #KrishRag."



On the other hand, Krishna who was on cloud nine, wrote, "Here’s to new beginnings. We got engaged With my Sailor boy Chirag Batliwala." After the engagement, Krishna will tie the knot with her fiancee next year. Krishna's friend actor Shireen Mirza also shared several inside glimpses of the ceremony. In one of them, Krishna is seen in a white robe while getting reading with her friends. She also shared group pictures of the actor’s friends followed by their first reaction to Krishna’s look

IMAGE: Instagram/alygoni/krishna_mukherjee786