TV Star Mohena Kumari All Set To Welcome Her First Child With Husband Suyesh Rawat

Television actor Mohena Kumari, who is known for essaying the role of Kirti in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Suyesh Rawat. Mohena treated fans with the good news via social media, as she uploaded various pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump and said that she's 'embracing the new phase'.

Fans as well as television celebrities like Nakuul Mehta, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan among others congratulated the couple by taking to the comments section. For the uninitiated, Mohena Kumari and Suyesh Rawat tied the knot on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. The duo's lavish reception was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohena Kumari and Suyesh Rawat expecting their first child together

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 16, the Dance India Dance star shared a beautiful picture of her alongside Suyesh and their furry pooch. Clad in a beige and blue coloured traditional outfit, Mohena could be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, she mentioned, "Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All @suyeshrawat

.Thank you for the lovely pictures @shrirangswarge. You made it such a happy day for us". Take a look.

Fans as well as TV celebrities showered love and adulation on the couple. Actor Mohsin Khan commented, "Most beautiful @mohenakumari Mohiiii congratulations", while Lataa Saberwal wrote, "Don't have words to express my happiness. Big love and hugs coming your way". Others like Nakuul Mehta, Shivangi Joshi, Pratibha Singh penned good wishes for the couple.

Mohena also dropped two other posts along with her pregnancy announcement. Caressing her baby bump and shedding smiles with Suyesh in one post, Mohena mentioned, "Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace". While the last post saw Mohena posing alongside her close ones. "My heart is filled with gratitude for the love, joy and blessings. Thank you.", she captioned it.

Mohena's first TV appearance was on Zee TV's Dance India Dance, after which she assisted ace choreographer Remo D’Souza on various projects like Student Of The Year, Dedh Ishquiya, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani among others. She also appeared as Sara in the show Dil Dostii Dance.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MOHENAKUMARI)