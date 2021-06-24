Udaariyaan 23rd June 2021 Written Update: Amreet Tells Jasmine That Fateh Still Loves Her

In Udaariyaan 23rd June 2021 episode, Amreet tells Jasmine Fateh loves her. While Fateh asks Tejo to eat with him, Fateh's father gets furious at him. Here is Udaariyaan 23rd June 2021 Written Update.

Fateh wins the fight

Fateh wins the fight. Jasmine receives a gift from Gippy while she thinks about Fateh's fight. On the other hand, Fateh's brother tells Tejo that she did not encourage Fateh by herself. She encouraged Fateh by showing him Jasmine's photo. Jasmine switches the radio and cheers in happiness when she learns Fateh won the fight. Jasmine further learns that Tejo encouraged him during the fight. Fateh's brother tells Tejo that he still loves Jasmine.

Tejo looks after Fateh

Fateh returns home when his mother worries about her. When Tejo arrives, Fateh's mother curses Tejo and says she was the one due to which Fateh went for the fight. Tejo goes to Fateh's room to apply ointment on his wounds. Fateh wakes up and refuses to take help from Tejo. Tejo tells Fateh that she knows how he is feeling. She further says Jasmine's decision of moving on helped him in winning the fight. Fateh then says that he won the match since Tejo was there with him.

Gippy tries to make Fateh jealous

Jasmine asks Gippy to take her home. When Gippy insists on going for lunch, Jasmine yells at him. Fateh gets up and clicks a selfie with the cup he had won. Fateh says he is posting his photo for his fans. Jasmine reads Fateh's caption on social media and posts a photo with Gippy's gift. Fateh thinks he needs to move on in his life as Jasmine had forgotten him.

Fateh's mother brings him dinner when Tejo reaches with a bowl of soup in her hand. Fateh's mother says Fateh will eat the food she had brought. When Fateh is unable to eat, Tejo tells his mother that Fateh will not be able to eat the food. Fateh thanks Tejo for the soup. Fateh then asks Tejo to sit with him and eat. Fateh feeds the soup to Tejo with his hand. He then thanks Tejo for inspiring him.

Amreet tells Jasmine about Fateh's feelings

Tejo calls her college and learns that she can get her job back whenever she wants to. Fateh's father asks Tejo what did she tell Fateh that he won the match. Happy tells Fateh's father that Tejo showed him the photo of Jasmine with Gippy. Fateh's father yells at Amreet and gets furious at Fateh. Jasmine waits for Gippy at a restaurant. Amreet joins Jasmine and asks her if she is moving on. Jasmine tells Amreet that Gippy is fulfilling her wish of going to Canada. Amreet and Jasmine then talk about Fateh. Amreet tells Jasmine that Fateh still loves her and how Fateh won the fight. Watch Udaariyaan latest episode on Voot.

