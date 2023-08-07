Last Updated:

Udaariyaan Producer Sargun Mehta Shares Special Message For Priyanka Chahar, Ankit Gupta

Udaariyaan show will take a generational leap from today (August 7). The producer, Sargun Mehta has penned a special note for the lead actors of the show.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan producer penned a note for the former cast members | (Image: Instagram)


Udaariyaan is all set to take a generational leap from tonight (August 7). The show will now feature a new cast, who will unfold a new story for the characters. Sargun Mehta will produce the show along with her husband Ravie Dubey. The actress has taken to her social media to share a message for the characters who will no longer appear on the show. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta headlined the show Udaariyaan
  • In the new segment, Alisha Parveen, Aditi Bhagat, and Anuraj Chahal will play the lead roles. 
  • Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey produce the television serial. 

Sargun Mehta extends gratitude to the show's former actors 

On August 7, Sargun took to her Instagram to share a compilation video of the actors who played pivotal roles in the show before the leap. The first to feature in the video was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who played the role of Tejo. Sharing an ode to her Sargun wrote, “She didn’t play the character of Tejo, she made it iconic. This message is a year too late but I had to put it out there. Thank you for being such a strong pillar of Udaariyaan. We love you and hope you know you have a family in us.”

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

Next, Sargun shared a photo of Ankit as his character Fateh. Along with the photo, Sargun shared that the makers liked the actor for the role from the very first audition. She added, “And now you are killing it as jahaan everyday. Dreamiyata is and will always be your family. Love love and love to you.”

Sargun Metha cautions the new cast that they have ‘huge shoes to fill’ 

Along with the lead actors, the producer also mentioned the other characters on the show. She thanked Isha Malviya, Karan V Grover, and Vivian D Souza. She thanked all the characters for putting their best performance on the show and noted that they will be missed in the new track. 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

Along with her post for the old actors, she also penned a note of caution for the new leads. She shared advice for the actors and penned, “You 3 have really big shoes to fill.. par waqt aa gaya hai apna jalwa dikhane ka... rock it superstars. Let the show begin.” The promo of the new track was released five days ago and teases an intriguing storyline. 

First Published:
