Udit Narayan Shocked At Son Aditya's Decision To Marry Shweta Agarwal, Recalls 'the Talk'

Veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan spoke to a national daily on Sunday and recalled that he had been shocked to know of his son Aditya's decision to marry Shweta Agarwal, his long-time girlfriend. Aditya Narayan recently revealed that he will be tying the knot with Shweta on December 1 at a temple to avoid the otherwise huge gatherings due to the pandemic. His father Udit, however, has clarified his stance on the matter by telling him that if something goes wrong between the couple in the future, parents should not be blamed for anything.

Udit Narayan's apprehensions stem from not knowing about his son's relationship with Shweta. He revealed in an interview that until the day Aditya said he would marry Shweta, he (Udit) had always thought of her as his son's friend of many years. He also shared that he had always wanted to celebrate Aditya's wedding in a grand manner and in the presence of many people. The singer added that he won't violate any rules and regulations imposed by the government and be considerate towards the COVID-19 situation in our country. He also hopes that the situation improves by December so he can cherish memories of his only son's marriage.

Aditya Narayan had revealed in his interaction with an entertainment portal that he intends to marry his longtime girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal, in an intimate ceremony with no more than 50 guests as per the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Government. He also shared that he might have a grand reception for his wife once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

For the uninitiated, Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of Vikram Bhatt's directorial horror Shaapit in 2010 and they hit it off instantly. They remained close friends for many years as they didn't want to rush into a relationship. They eventually started spending a lot of time together.

