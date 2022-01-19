Umar Riaz Clarifies Tweet On Late Actor Sidharth Shukla; 'My Action Is Obviously Wrong'

As Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards the finale, netizens can’t quit guessing the winner’s name. The reality show garnered a lot of attention. And one of its contestants, Umar Riaz managed to get a lot of limelight in the show. He was rooted as one of the strongest contestants of the show. With his witty tactics and brilliant gameplay, Umar managed to impress the audiences of the reality show.

The doctor turned model was evicted earlier this month after he got physical with co-contestant Pratik Sahejpal during a task. Umar Riaz's eviction from the show created a lot of buzz on social media. His eviction has left fans in splits. Where one section of fans thought that the decision was really unfair, Sidharth Shukla fans termed it as ‘karma' after an old tweet of him taking a dig on the late actor during Biggboss 13 surfaced online.

Umar Riaz's tweet on late actor Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13

A few years ago, when Umar Riaz’ brother Asim Riaz participated in Bigg Boss 13, he was in a constant tussle with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. The two also got physical many times during the show. During the time, Umar had supported his brother and tweeted for him.

In the throwback tweet, Umar Riaz demanded justice for his brother Asim Riaz when Sidharth Shukla had pushed him in Bigg Boss 13 house. In his Tweet, Umar had said, “Let's get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again Sid has pushed Asim. We want justice for Asim".

Here take look at Umar's tweet-

Umar's clarification on the tweet controversy

Umar Riaz clarified his stand on the tweet. He said while talking to Bollywood Hungama,

"I saw people retweeting those tweets. I said the action is obviously wrong, I never defended the action. But all I am saying is, in Sidharth’s time, I had never tweeted, ‘Throw him out of the show.’ I was like, ‘Take some strict action for him pushing Asim.’ Strict action could have meant a nomination, it wasn’t like, ‘Throw him out of the show’, because that is obviously the makers’ decision."

Even though Umar Riaz is evicted from the show, he is being hailed as the 'Public winner' of the current season as he has received tremendous love from the audience. Twitter trend 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' crossed 17.1 Million tweets. There are speculations that Umar might re-enter the Biggboss house as a 'Wild-Card' contestant.

IMAGE-FACEBOOK@SIDHARTH SHUKLA/TWITTER@REALUMARRIAZ