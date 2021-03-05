Unseen Pic Of The Day: Aly Goni Shares Pic With Parents Which Is Simply Too Cute To Miss

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni took to Instagram on Friday, March 05, 2021, to share an adorable portrait of him and his family. Along with the unseen picture, the actor penned a sweet message to his parents, revealing details about them. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they in ‘awe’ looking at the picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aly Goni shared an unseen picture of him and his family in Kashmir which is truly unmissable. In the picture, Aly can be seen striking a simple pose with his parents and is all smiles for the camera. Aly is seen donning a white hoodie, black joggers and completed his look with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses. While Aly’s mother is sporting a printed salwar kameez, his father, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a yellow hoodie and beige pants. One can also notice the greenery in the background.

Along with the adorable picture, Aly Goni penned aa sweet note for his parents. He wrote, “MAA se bada koi humdard nahi hota, BAAP se bada koi humsafar nahi hota.. â¤ï¸ #alygoni #SherAly”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the picture is, while some lauded their love and togetherness seen in this pic. One of the users wrote “what an adorable picture this is”, while the other one wrote, “this is beautiful! Love it”. Check out a few comments below.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's recent post

Actor Aly Goni is quite popular on social media and often goes on to keep his fans updated about his daily life. The actor also shares a lot of photos of himself with his lady love Jasmin Bhasin on his respective social media handle. Recently, he shared a photo with Jasmin Bhasin where she can be seen holding his face in a sweet manner. Aly Goni captioned the post saying "Hum hi humari duniya hai #alygoni #SherAly #jasly". Take a look.

