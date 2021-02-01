Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Turns Poet, Shares Childhood Pic

Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey recently took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture from his childhood. In the picture, he and his elder brother, Peeyush Pandey look truly adorable. Sudhanshu Pandey also turned a poet as he went on to pen a heart-warming poem with the picture. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they could not stop staring at the picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sudhanshu Pandey went on to share a childhood picture of him and his brother which is truly unmissable. In the monochrome picture, the actor and his brother can be seen giving sweet and simple poses for the camera. Sudhanshu can be seen in a poker face expression and he donned a printed t-shirt and opted for a side parting long hairdo, His brother Peeyush Pandey, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black polo neck t-shirt and opted for a well-combed hairdo.

Along with the picture, Sudhanshu Pandey went on to pen a poem that is truly heart-warming. He wrote, “JAB MAIN CHHOTA THA, THODA KHOTA THA. JAB JAB MAIN ROTA THA, TAB TAB TU SAATH HOTA THA. AAJ BHI TU SAATH HAI, KAANDHE PE TERA HAATH HAI. TO KYA HUA GAR HONE WAALI RAAT HAI, GHABRAANE WAALI KYA BAAT HAI, GAR TU MERE SAATH HAI”. He also revealed, “ONE OF OUR BEST PHOTOS TOGETHER”. Take a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post below.

Fans react

As soon as Sudhanshu Pandey shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things sweet and nice. The post went on to receive likes and several comments from netizens. Some of the users revealed how cute the brothers are looking in the post, while some could not stop gushing in the picture. One of the users wrote, “à¤¬à¤šà¤ªà¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤…à¤¨à¤®à¥‹à¤² à¤ªà¤² ðŸ’–ðŸ‘Œ”. While the other one wrote, “this is too cute”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, and much more giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier to this pic, the actor went on to share a BTS picture with his co-star Rupali Ganguly where they can be seen having lots of fun on-set. Take a look at the post below.

