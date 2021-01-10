Unseen Pic Of The Day: Gauahar Khan's Rare Photo From Her Miss International Days

Popular actor and television reality star Gauahar Khan's wedding with Zaid Darbar has recently made headlines. The couple tied the knot recently in Mumbai. They even posted pictures from their wedding, reception and pre-wedding photoshoot on their respective social media handles. Gauahar Khan's Instagram handle is filled with goofy and lovely pictures of the couple, and fans are totally loving it.

Gauahar Khan's unseen photo from modelling days

Gauahar Khan has been a model before becoming an actor. She forayed into the modelling world at the young age of 18. In 2002, she participated in Femina Miss India contest, where she ranked fourth and won the Miss Talented title. Later that year, she represented India in the Miss International contest. The then started working in Bollywood films and the Indian television industry. See below her unseen picture from her modelling days that seems to have gone viral.

Read Also | Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar share pics from their first pre-wedding photoshoot.

Read Also | Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar give us major couple goals, as they twin in matching T-shirts

Fans of the Ishaqzaade actor couldn't keep calm after seeing this photo. Many reacted with red heart emojis and commented that her aura is unmatchable. While some found the photo 'awesome', one fan called her aura 'unmatchable'. See how her fans commented on her picture.

Khan initially did a small appearance in the movie Miss India: The Mystery as a model participant. She also appeared in a couple of music videos of which Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye by Bombay Vikings became hugely popular. In 2009, she participated in the third season of the hit celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she became the first runner up.

Read Also | Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get their love immortalize forever

In June 2019, Gauahar Khan appeared in the Indian version of The Office, an adaptation of the hit BBC series of the same name. The show released on streaming service Hotstar. Gauahar Khan will now be seen in an upcoming web series called Tandav directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It has an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni and Dino Morea. Tandav is set to release on January 15 on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Image Source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Read Also | Hina Khan bags the Best Actress Award at Montgomery International Film Festival

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.