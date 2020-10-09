Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jasleen Matharu's Throwback Photo With 'pyare Guruji' Anup Jalota

Amid the wedding rumours of Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota, here’s a throwback picture of the duo. In this picture, the pair is seen flashing a wide smile as they pose for a picture. Jasleen Matharu is spotted wearing a red saree with a golden sequin blouse. She is seen all glammed in gold jewellery and completed her look with a bindi. Anup Jalota is also seen wearing an ethnic outfit with floral print all over.

Jasleen Matharu posted this picture earlier on the occasion of Anup Jalota’s birthday. She called him her ‘pyare guruji’ as she poured in birthday wishes for Jalota. She also sent in wishes for him to always stay happy and healthy. Take a look at Jasleen Matharu’s photo with Anup Jalota.

Jasleen Matharu's movie with Anup Jalota

Jasleen Matharu recently announced that they have started shooting for their film Woh meri student hai. According to Pinkvilla, the movie is inspired by their real-life as Anup Jalota would be seen as a singer while Jasleen would be seen as his student. Jasleen Matharu took to Instagram to share the first look of their movie.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white shirt with a short skirt, while Anup Jalota wore a tee, a cap, sunglasses, and jewellery. She posted the picture saying that finally, she is back to work. Jasleen also added that she is shooting for a Hindi film Woh meri student hai.

Wedding pictures of Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota

On October 8, Jasleen Matharu took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with singer Anup Jalota dressed in wedding attire. In these pictures, Jasleen Matharu was seen donning a bridal outfit while Anup Jalota was spotted in the groom's attire. Matharu shared the picture with no caption and just two fire emoticons.

The pictures of the duo have created a major stir online as fans are making assumptions about their wedding. One of her fans questioned, 'What is this?'. Another fan asked, 'hogai shadi? cnfrm' (got married? confirm). Some of the users also speculated that these pictures might be from their upcoming movie Woh meri student hai. Take a look at Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's pictures.

