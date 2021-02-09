Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ramayan's Sunil Lahiri Shells Out Retro Vibes With Throwback Photo

On February 9, 2021, Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri took to his official Instagram handle and shared an unseen throwback picture featuring himself. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing on a building’s terrace. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a white shirt and denim jeans. While sharing the picture, Sunil wrote a motivational quote for his fans and followers. Take a look at his unseen throwback picture below.

In the picture, his hairstyle reminds one of the 90s popular cut. The actor completed his look by adding a pair of brown sunglasses. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote a motivational caption in a bilingual language. He wrote, “à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤šà¤¯ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤œà¤¾à¤—à¥‹ à¤”à¤° à¤¸à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¤¿ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¸à¥‹à¤“ (wake up with determination & sleep with satisfaction)”.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of his fans dropped red hearts. A fan commented, ”very nice pic sir” with several OK gesture emoticons. Another one commented, “Mera hero wow sir aap kitne handsome lag rahe hai. (Wow sir, you look handsome) Good morning have a nice day” with a heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart. A user wrote, “Wow nice” and dropped a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one commented, “Perfect caption as always” with 100 per cent and OK gesture emoticon.

Sunil is an active Instagram user who frequently entertains his fans by sharing his throwback pictures and funny memes. On February 8, 2021, he shared a hilarious meme on the occasion of Propose Day. The picture had a reference to his popular Hindi show Ramayan. Sunil, who played Lakshman on the show, was offered a marriage proposal from the sister of Raavan, Surpnakha. Her obsession with Lakshman led him to cut her nose in rage. Thus, Sunil posted the meme which read, “Propose Day se yaad aaya, Ek baar Surpnakha ne bhi Propose Day manaane ki koshish kit hi (Once Surpnakha also tried to celebrate Propose Day)” with a string of laughing face emoticons.

Image Source: Sunil Lahiri's Instagram

