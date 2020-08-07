Unseen Pic Of The Day: These Photos Of Dipika Kakar From Her College Days Are Unmissable

Dipika Kakar recently celebrated her birthday on August 6. On the occasion of her birthday, Dipika Kakar’s close friend took to her Instagram to share some unseen pictures of the actor. These pictures of Dipika Kakar take us back to her college days.

In one of the pictures, Dipika Kakar is seen wearing a yellow ethnic ensemble as she poses with her best friend. In the second picture, Dipika Kakar is seen posing with her friend who is dressed in a bridal attire. The actor’s friend wrote ‘bestie for life’ and ‘my precious people’ on the pictures.

The actor shared one of the pictures on her Instagram story and wrote, ““hahaha Kahan se dhundh ke nikali yeh pic.” Take a look at Dipika’s unseen pictures.

Also Read| Dipika Kakar shares mushy pic with husband Shoaib Ibrahim; says 'life is all about love'

Picture Courtesy: Dipika Kakar's Instagram

Also Read| Dipika Kakar's birthday special: 5 times the diva aced her voguish ethnic ensembles

Dipika Kakar's birthday post

Dipika Kakar also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration as she posted pictures of her with her birthday cake. Dipika Kakar's birthday cake was baked by her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. In these pictures, she was seen donning a big smile with her birthday cake in front of her.

The actor also wrote a thankyou note for her husband. Dipika Kakar wrote, "Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you’ve done this ðŸ˜ðŸ˜… Thank uuuuuuuu @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself.... its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far... and this has made this birthday super special for me ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜........" [sic]

Also Read| Dipika Kakar's birthday: Romantic pics of the actor with hubby will give you couple goals

Dipika Kakar went live for her fans on her birthday

Dipika's birthday had Shoaib and his entire family surprise her with a cake and some lovely decorations at their home. The Sasural Simar Ka actor made sure to include her fans on this special day and interacted with them through a live chat session on Instagram.

She thanked them for all the warm wishes and appreciation that they constantly bestow on her and her family. She also thanked her fans who started a birthday trend for her on Twitter wherein they had shared some rare as well as unseen pictures of the actor. She made sure to thank them for all their efforts. Dipika also revealed that Shoaib will also be preparing her favourite Italian dish on this special day which includes pasta, bread, garlic, and chicken.

Also Read| Dipika Kakar's Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For "his Happiness"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.