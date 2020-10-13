Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Parmeet Planted A Kiss On Archana Puran Singh's Cheek

Archana Puran Singh has been active in Bollywood and Television for decades now. She is currently entertaining the audience with her appearances in The Kapil Sharma Show. Her husband Parmeet Sethi has shared a throwback picture of the couple on social media. Take a look at this unseen picture of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi.

Archana Puran Singh's unseen photo with Parmeet Sethi

It is Archana Puran Singh's husband Parmeet Sethi's birthday tomorrow. He had recently shared a throwback picture on Archana Puran Singh's birthday. The unseen photo seems to be very old as the actors look younger. In the picture, Parmeet plants a kiss on Archana's cheek while she smiles looking at the camera. He had written, "Happy Birthday Wifey" with the photo. Take a look at one of the couple's rare pictures showcasing their love:

Image Source: Parmeet Singh's Instagram

Parmeet Sethi on The Kapil Sharma Show

Recently, Parmeet had paid a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show that features Archana as one of the cast members. He shared a few posts as he posed with his wife on the sets of the show. In the first picture, the couple posed on the main stage. They were twinning in their black outfits. He wrote that he 'gatecrashed his wife's office'. In the second picture, they posed on Archana's chair from the show. He wrote, "Seated beside the Mother of Dragons, the Usurper of Thrones." It is the title of Daenerys Targaryen from the popular show Game of Thrones. Take a look at the two posts:

About Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi met at a party when they were young. They hit it off with each other soon after the party. Before meeting Parmeet Sethi, Archana was coping with a failed marriage. They fell in love and tied the knot in 1992. They have two sons together Aaryamann and Ayushmaan who are currently into music. The couple even participated in the first season of Nach Baliye season 1.

