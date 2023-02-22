Uorfi Dazzles In Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Reveals 'no Designer Would Give Her Clothes'

Uorfi Javed recently took to her social media handles and shared a photo of herself wearing a saree from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. In her caption, Uorfi shared that no designer has ever collaborated with her, citing it as one of the reasons why she designs her own outfits.

In her caption, Uorfi Javed wrote, "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am."

She added, "No designer would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me."

Check out the picture below:

'Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her'

The designers also shared Uorfi's photos and it was captioned, "Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her. Uorfi Javed radiates pure panache in a hand embroidered silk tulle saree. Sparkling with crystals and sequins in silver and gold, her intricate garment is from the all new 'Dazzle Collection.'

"By dressing Uorfi, Abu Sandeep represent her essence as an individual - one that continues to shine no matter what," added the designers.

Sharing about Uorfi Javed's saree, Abu Sandeep wrote that the saree is silk tulle in the shades of gold and silver.

Social media users praised Uorfi in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "The day isn’t far where designer will have to dress you to mark their identity!! way to go girl! Lots of love!"

Check out more pictures of Uorfi Javed:

On the work front, Uorfi Javed has worked in various shows. Javed was first seen in Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant. Later, she played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini and the show aired from 2016-2017. Post which, she was seen in Star Plus's Meri Durga and portrayed the role of Aarti.

Uorfi Javed was last seen in the reality show Spiltsvilla.