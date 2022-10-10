Uorfi Javed Opens Up About Being Replaced On Tv Shows; 'was Forced To Do Bold Scenes'

Uorfi Javed has been making headlines for a while now, for her out-of-the-box wardrobe choices and is often seen sharing glimpses of her unique looks online. While the actor earlier made her way to the most searched Asians on Google worldwide 2022 list so far and stood 57th surpassing several Bollywood stars, including Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, and others, she recently grabbed attention by claiming that she was forced by a producer to perform bold and intimate scenes in a web series.

Uorfi Javed claims web series producer sent goons to her place when she refused to do bold scenes

According to the latest interaction with Hindustan Times, Uorfi Javed opened up about how she had been replaced on tv shows multiple times without receiving any specific reason. She revealed how she visited Naigaon for a shot and sat there for 6-7 hours [post which she was informed that she had been replaced. She said, “I was doing a mytho show, and I went to a set in Naigaon at 5.30 am. The creative (producer) saw my Instagram which was always very bold. It was mythology and I was in my room for 6-7 hours. Nobody came in my room, and when I asked them, they said they have replaced me. I think they saw my Instagram and thought I wasn’t fit for a mytho show.”

Furthermore, Uorfi Javed made serious allegations about a web series producer claiming that the latter forced her to perform bold and sex scenes in the show and when she refused to do so, he sent goons to her house to threaten her. She went on to add how scared she was and stated that she had to face her fear instead of being scared. “I wasn’t told that the series has bold scenes. When I went on the sets, they were forcing me to do it, saying I have signed a contract. They knew ki mere aage peeche koi hai nahi. Eventually, I didn’t do the web series. Maine jhela jo bhi mere saath hua, but on the fourth day, I didn’t go to the sets. Unhone mere ghar pe gunde bhej diye. My roommate told me that people were looking for me. Of course, I was scared. Dar lagta hai but kya kare, darr se jeena thodi chod denge yaar. You have to face your fear,” she added.

Image: Instagram/@urf7i