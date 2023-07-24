Uorfi Javed Opens Up About Her 'painful' Experience Of Getting Lip Fillers At 18

Uorfi Javed faced a tough time after getting undereye fillers. She had posted about the same on social media. Now, in a recent post she has opened up about her struggles with lip fillers. She also shared a series of pictures of her face after getting fillers.

3 things you need to know

Uorfi Javed opted for fillers when she was 18 years old.

A few days ago, she opened up about under-eye fillers.

She made her acting debut with the TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania.

'It’s the most painful thing ever,' says Uorfi Javed

On Monday, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed she was in pain after going in for lip fillers. She said that when she was 18, she felt her lips were "too thin". She wanted "bigger fuller lips". So she approached a doctor, and they were ready "to do it for less." The result, however, was not as expected.

(Uorfi shared this picture showing what happened after getting lip fillers | Image: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)

"I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever!! I’m not telling people to not get them but in fact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox," she continued. Uorfi added that she still has lip fillers but knows what suits her face. She also feel less is more in this regard.

Uorfi Javed's advice to people seeking fillers

Uorfi went on to say that people thinking of getting fillers, should first do thorough research and opt for good doctors only.

"If you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only."

Uorfi Javed on undereye fillers

A few days ago, the actress opened up that she got undereye fillers after facing criticism for dark circles. However, she regretted getting the fillers and it made her under eyes "weird". She added that now even makeup can't hide her "weird under eyes".

On the work front, she was last seen in the web series, Playground.